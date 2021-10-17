CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading Down 24% This Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and $17,517.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,209,170 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

