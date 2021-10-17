Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 98.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $392.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Capital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.