GNY (GNY) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $58.42 million and $93,089.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00044709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00205611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00093339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

