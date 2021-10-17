Critical Contrast: Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) versus The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stryve Foods and The Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% The Simply Good Foods 6.19% 9.90% 5.69%

Volatility & Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Simply Good Foods has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and The Simply Good Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -37.57 The Simply Good Foods $816.64 million 4.11 $65.64 million $0.91 38.47

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Simply Good Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stryve Foods and The Simply Good Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Simply Good Foods 0 6 4 0 2.40

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.65%. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus target price of $37.45, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than The Simply Good Foods.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

