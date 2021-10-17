Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 143.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.18% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

