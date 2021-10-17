Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

