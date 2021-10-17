Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.19 Million in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,633 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Extraction Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 71.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after buying an additional 684,800 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $40,036,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 997.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 920,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after acquiring an additional 837,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 341,607 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $26,142,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.