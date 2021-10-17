Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 193.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $30.69 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

