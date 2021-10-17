Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.44% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 229.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXE opened at $108.08 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

