Critical Survey: Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) versus HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) and HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and HC2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A HC2 -3.10% -15.62% -1.13%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and HC2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 HC2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.14%. HC2 has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.63%. Given HC2’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HC2 is more favorable than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of HC2 shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of HC2 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altimar Acquisition Corp. II and HC2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HC2 $1.01 billion 0.29 -$92.00 million N/A N/A

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HC2.

Summary

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II beats HC2 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

HC2 Company Profile

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects. The Clean Energy segment designs, builds, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles. The Telecommunications segment manages telecommunications business including a network of direct routes and provides voice communication services. The Insurance segment offers long-termcare, life, annuity, and other accident and health coverage. The Life Sciences segment maintains controlling interests in Genovel Orthopedics, Inc. and R2 Technologies, Inc. through Pansend Life Sciences LLC. The Spectrum segment owns over-the-air broadcasting stations and spanish-language broadcast network. The Other segment represents all other businesses or investments that do not meet the definition of a segment individually or in the aggregate. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

