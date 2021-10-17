Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Down 26.6% in September

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
GENC stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $160.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.62.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.38%.
Separately, TheStreet cut Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.