Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Down 26.6% in September

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

GENC stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $160.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 115.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 21.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 181.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 68.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

