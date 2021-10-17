Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 729,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 998,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCM. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 71.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $223.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84). Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

