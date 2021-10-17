Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 882,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,449 shares of company stock valued at $10,200,586 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

