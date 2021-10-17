FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Short Interest Update

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,018,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 65.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 368,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 146,319 shares during the period.

HERAU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

