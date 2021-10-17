9,150 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after acquiring an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $37,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 355.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 244,539 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 84.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 345.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 182,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXP stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.12. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

