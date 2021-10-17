Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.35 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $138,457,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,777 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,231,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $30.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

