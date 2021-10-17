Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 16,129.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,888 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC stock opened at $159.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 2.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average of $161.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

