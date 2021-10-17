Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,617 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,115. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $309.44 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

