Brokerages Expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.21. Archrock has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 457.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

