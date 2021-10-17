Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. The Wendy’s also posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

