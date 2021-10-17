Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.16. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after buying an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $42,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after buying an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

