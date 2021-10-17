PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PPL by 392.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,226 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 61.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

