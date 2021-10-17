Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Invitae by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 378,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invitae by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 844,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

