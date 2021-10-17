Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after buying an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Roblox by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,307,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,523,000 after buying an additional 1,879,974 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,220 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,401.

A number of analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.