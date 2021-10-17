The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCKT. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 106,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 69,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,272 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.62 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.49 million. Research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

