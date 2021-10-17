Geode Capital Management LLC Has $104.28 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Varonis Systems worth $104,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

VRNS stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,470. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

