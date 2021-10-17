Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Lincoln Electric worth $101,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.83.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LECO stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

