Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 186,544 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,544 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of National Instruments worth $95,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.33 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.