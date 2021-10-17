Geode Capital Management LLC Has $98.44 Million Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $98,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 24,632.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 378,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI opened at $281.90 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $285.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.29.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.