Vanguard Group Inc. Has $605.78 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $605,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,361,000 after buying an additional 471,737 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $103,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after buying an additional 833,921 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after buying an additional 1,660,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,726,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,027,000 after buying an additional 93,471 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -695.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPP. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.