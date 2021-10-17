OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 385.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.18. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 73.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 59,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

