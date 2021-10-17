Vanguard Group Inc. Has $634.48 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,015,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.49% of Landstar System worth $634,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,582,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

