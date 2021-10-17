Jump Financial LLC Invests $504,000 in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOS opened at $27.96 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.21.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,567. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

