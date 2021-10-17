QS Investors LLC Buys 5,600 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NIO by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

Shares of NIO opened at $37.71 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

