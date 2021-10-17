QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,837,000 after buying an additional 863,149 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 6,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 364,647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after buying an additional 309,807 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,923,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,768,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

