QS Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,304 CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,304 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 101.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CGI by 71.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 620,565 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $90.52 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

