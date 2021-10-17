Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth about $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAC stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 2.18. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $156.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -954.55%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

