Jump Financial LLC Invests $491,000 in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

SSTK stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.49 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,963,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,157,714.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock worth $19,262,708. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.