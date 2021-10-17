Jump Financial LLC Invests $480,000 in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

HXL stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.28 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

