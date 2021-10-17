Jump Financial LLC Has $468,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,420 shares of company stock valued at $40,697,482. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

