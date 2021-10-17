Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 101.5% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,712,000 after purchasing an additional 776,714 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.