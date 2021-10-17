Jump Financial LLC Takes $444,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Masimo by 2,214.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,892 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Masimo by 34.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Masimo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 19.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $286.12 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $288.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.42.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

