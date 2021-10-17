Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Scientific Games worth $642,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,842,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,644,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SGMS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

SGMS stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.