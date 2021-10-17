Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Up 90.1% in September

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the September 15th total of 557,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONTX shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTX opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.