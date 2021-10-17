First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXNC. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First National by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First National by 1,120.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First National by 92.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.59.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 25.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

