Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Increases By 94.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BND opened at $85.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.