Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.22

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.22 and traded as high as $23.86. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 32,061 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $131.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

