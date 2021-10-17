First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.40

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.40 and traded as high as $29.26. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 12,216 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

