Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.10. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 46,869 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $167.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

