Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.10. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 46,869 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $167.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.56.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
