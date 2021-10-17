Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $56.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

